Seoul Reimagined: Wooyoungmi’s Fall-Winter 2024 Collection

Wooyoungmi’s Fall-Winter 2024 collection is a contemporary tale of Seoul, inspired by both local and international perceptions of the city. Madame Woo, drawing on her deep connection to Seoul, presents a fashion narrative that combines the traditional and the foreign, showing how the city combines influences from both Eastern and Western cultures. This mix of influences manifests in a distinctive Seoulite fashion, combining South Korean cultural motifs with European style elements in an spontaneous manner. The collection embodies a vision of Seoul’s urban landscape, where cultural exchange shapes the city’s aesthetic identity, offering a familiar yet fresh experience to global audiences.

The collection brings to life the everyday characters of Seoul, from the businessman in his refined outerwear to the elegant bourgeois lady and the youth in their eclectic mix of uniforms and streetwear. This fashion exploration highlights the city’s varied cultural landscape by blending traditional Korean practices such as bojagi knotting and family crests with contemporary urban trends. The designs play with textures and forms, combining utility with cultural heritage, and showcasing the interaction between Seoul’s historical roots and its vibrant contemporary scene.

Wooyoungmi’s color scheme, influenced by the grey tones of Seoul’s buildings and skies is brightened with rich colors reflecting the natural surroundings and touches of urban-inspired patterns and glitter. The collection also pays homage to Korean philosophy, with jewellery and accessories reflecting Buddhist values of wisdom and compassion. The inclusion of a unique soundtrack blending jazz with traditional Korean gugak drums further engages the audience in the Seoul experience. Through this artistic vision, Wooyoungmi not only pays tribute to Seoul’s lasting appeal, continuing the legacy of fascination that began with Alexander Williams‘ distant observations.

View the rest of the collection in the gallery below.