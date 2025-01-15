Drake’s OVO and Sherwood Reunite for Hockey-Inspired Release

Hockey has long been a cornerstone of Canadian identity, fostering a deep sense of community and shared passion. Honoring this tradition, Sherwood and Drake’s OVO have teamed up for their second collaboration, a hockey-inspired collection that connects the rink and urban fashion.

The Sherwood x OVO 2025 collection takes cues from traditional hockey apparel, infusing it with a contemporary twist. Featuring OVO’s signature black-and-gold palette, the line includes jerseys, hoodies, track pants, and more, all prominently showcasing the iconic owl logo. Sherwood’s branding adds depth to the designs, extending beyond clothing to essential hockey equipment like gloves, sticks, and pucks.

By combining premium craftsmanship with thoughtful details, the collection pays tribute to Canada’s favorite sport while delivering sleek, wearable pieces. Each item strikes a balance between functionality and style, making it equally suited for competitive games or everyday wear.

Designed for versatility, the Sherwood x OVO pieces transition between the rink and casual settings. Oversized hoodies and zip-ups offer comfort and warmth, while bold graphic jerseys add a touch of flair to any outfit. The track pants are both relaxed and refined, perfect for lounging or running errands after a game.

Sherwood’s hockey expertise shines in the high-performance gear. The gloves and sticks are crafted to meet the demands of serious players, ensuring they’re as functional on the ice as they are visually appealing.

This collection redefines the boundaries of hockey-inspired fashion, offering a fresh and contemporary take on athletic wear. The sleek black-and-gold design, paired with modern silhouettes, makes these pieces a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Whether hitting the rink or navigating city streets, this collaboration brings hockey culture to life in a whole new way.

Sherwood and OVO will launch their hockey collection on January 17, available both online and in select stores. Its limited availability and thoughtful design position it as one of the season’s most sought-after releases.