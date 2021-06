Discover FENDI Summer 2021 Vertigo Beachwear story starring models Ibra and David Ge lensed by fashion photographer Valentin Herfray. Styling is work of Giovanni Dario Laudicina. Designer Silvia Venturini Fendi and artist Sarah Coleman collaborated on the collection, that mixes ’90s outdoor style with ’70s spirit. For the story models are wearing selected swimwear and beachwear pieces, and bold accessories.

See more looks from the collection at designscene.net