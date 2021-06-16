Brad Pitt Models BRIONI Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover BRIONI Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign starring actor and the brand’s ambassador Brad Pitt captured on the terrace of Suite 64 at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson.

“The campaign features garments which reflect the House’s sartorial heritage combined with a contemporary twist. Looks in tonal colors, including eveningwear crafted from RWS sustainable wool and ultra soft knitwear, are inspired by Brioni’s traditional tailoring but also embrace new and more relaxed styles. The Roman nonchalance, integral to the ethos of House, is inherent in the fabric and construction of these garments.” – From Brioni