in Advertising Campaigns, Evandro Soldati, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns, Videos

Evandro Soldati & Lucas Muller Model Frescobol Carioca SS20 Collection

Alex Bramall captured Frescobol Carioca’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign starring Evandro Soldati and Lucas Muller

Frescobol Carioca
©Frescobol Carioca, Photography by Alex Bramall

Supermodel Evandro Soldati teams up with Lucas Muller for Frescobol Carioca‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Alex Bramall.

Refined and elevated, but equally nonchalant, our ready- to-wear collection embodies Carioca spirit and Rio lifestyle. Camp collar shirts, linen trousers and tailored shorts that take you from city to sea to caipirinhas at a bar with ease are crafted from the finest fabrics to flattering and comfortable silhouettes.

Frescobol Carioca
©Frescobol Carioca, Photography by Alex Bramall
Frescobol Carioca
©Frescobol Carioca, Photography by Alex Bramall
Frescobol Carioca
©Frescobol Carioca, Photography by Alex Bramall
Frescobol Carioca
©Frescobol Carioca, Photography by Alex Bramall
Frescobol Carioca
©Frescobol Carioca, Photography by Alex Bramall
Frescobol Carioca
©Frescobol Carioca, Photography by Alex Bramall
Frescobol Carioca
©Frescobol Carioca, Photography by Alex Bramall
Frescobol Carioca
©Frescobol Carioca, Photography by Alex Bramall
Frescobol Carioca
©Frescobol Carioca, Photography by Alex Bramall
Frescobol Carioca
©Frescobol Carioca, Photography by Alex Bramall
Frescobol Carioca
©Frescobol Carioca, Photography by Alex Bramall
Frescobol Carioca
©Frescobol Carioca, Photography by Alex Bramall

Frescobol Carioca
©Frescobol Carioca, Photography by Alex Bramall

ad campaignsMenswearSS20supermodelsvideos

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Federico Spinas is the Face of GAS SS20 Collection
Gentspace

Alberto Perazzolo & Cal Fernie Pose in Gentspace SS20 Looks