Evandro Soldati & Lucas Muller Model Frescobol Carioca SS20 Collection
Supermodel Evandro Soldati teams up with Lucas Muller for Frescobol Carioca‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Alex Bramall.
“Refined and elevated, but equally nonchalant, our ready- to-wear collection embodies Carioca spirit and Rio lifestyle. Camp collar shirts, linen trousers and tailored shorts that take you from city to sea to caipirinhas at a bar with ease are crafted from the finest fabrics to flattering and comfortable silhouettes.“