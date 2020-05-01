Federico Spinas is the Face of GAS SS20 Collection

The handsome Federico Spinas teams up with fashion photographer Alessandro Marolda for Gas‘ Spring Summer 2020 campaign. Styling is work of Eleonora Gaspari, with hair styling from Isabella Avenali. In charge of production was EditStudio.
Daydreaming under a blue sky and a bright sun. We will soon experience a new beginning and rebuild our lives with a new awareness. It will be a challengin journey but we will get up stronger than before, giving more importance to small things and appreciating the freedom that we will have regained. In the meantime, we go on traveling through our memories… #GASjeans #ThisIsGAS #GASss20 #iorestoacasa #quarantine #andràtuttobene #bepositive Credits: @mariannebt @federico_spinas @editstudio_ @a_marolda @eleonoragaspari_
Models: Federico Spinas and Marianne Bittencourt
Photographer: Alessandro Marolda at EditStudio
Videomaker: Emanuele Quartarone
Styling: Eleonora Gaspari
Hair: Isabella Avenali
Production: EditStudio