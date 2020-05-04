in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns

Alberto Perazzolo & Cal Fernie Pose in Gentspace SS20 Looks

Photographer Alessandro Burzigotti captured Gentspace’s Spring Summer 2020 Sicilian Journey in Filmed Photos campaign

Models Alberto Perazzolo and Cal Fernie star in Gentspace‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign captured in Sicily, by fashion photographer Alessandro Burzigotti. In charge of styling was Alice Cantoni, with production from PBJ. Grooming is work of beauty artist Gianluca Grechi.

Inspired by ‘Film Photography’, GENTSPACE 2020 Spring Summer Collection presents the colors, shades and summertime of Sicily with perceptions. Having pondered and waited, we captured inspirations for the collection in several instants. With colors of saturation, pixels of passion, shadows in haziness, the photos approach a balanced tone beyond expectations, interlacing the complicated and the simple, the metaphorical and the obvious.

