Antonio Russo & Andrea Zelletta Model G.H. Bass FW18 Collection

Discover G.H. Bass‘ Fall Winter 2018 too-cool-for-school footwear campaign starring models Antonio Russo, Andrea Zelletta, and Claudia Gould lensed by fashion photographer Tom Hoops at Tonic Reps, with creative direction from Russell Weaver at The Full Service. Styling is work of Alice Burnfield, with makeup from beauty artist Rhea Le Riche, and hair styling by Rhea Le Riche.

“We didn’t want to reinvent the shoes or brand, but we knew that we wanted to place them in today’s setting and a London location – in keeping with their strong heritage. I feel like we really achieved this, the film and stills are quintessentially mod, yet somehow fresh, just like the shoes.” – G.H. Bass representative

“With the cool swag of the mod at its core, the new collaboration between The Full Service, Tom Hoops and GH Bass puts the spotlight on the some iconic shoes and a fresh take on the 60s aesthetic.“





Agency: The Full Service

Creative Director: Russell Weaver

Creative: Julia Salotti

Production Company: Rankin – rankin.co.uk

Photographer: Tom Hoops

Director: Jasper Cable- Alexander

Executive Producer: Katherine Pitman

Producer: Joshua Parsons

1st AD: John Robinson

Photo Assistant: Kevin Baker

Camera Assistant: Will Stuetz

Stylist: Alice Burnfield

Makeup Artist: Rhea Le Riche

Hair Stylist: Sharmaine Cox

Post Producer: Andrew Patrick

Models: Antonio Russo at Premier, Andrea Zelletta at Nevs, Claudia Gould at Storm