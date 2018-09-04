Antonio Russo & Andrea Zelletta Model G.H. Bass FW18 Collection
Discover G.H. Bass‘ Fall Winter 2018 too-cool-for-school footwear campaign starring models Antonio Russo, Andrea Zelletta, and Claudia Gould lensed by fashion photographer Tom Hoops at Tonic Reps, with creative direction from Russell Weaver at The Full Service. Styling is work of Alice Burnfield, with makeup from beauty artist Rhea Le Riche, and hair styling by Rhea Le Riche.
“We didn’t want to reinvent the shoes or brand, but we knew that we wanted to place them in today’s setting and a London location – in keeping with their strong heritage. I feel like we really achieved this, the film and stills are quintessentially mod, yet somehow fresh, just like the shoes.” – G.H. Bass representative
“With the cool swag of the mod at its core, the new collaboration between The Full Service, Tom Hoops and GH Bass puts the spotlight on the some iconic shoes and a fresh take on the 60s aesthetic.“
Agency: The Full Service
Creative Director: Russell Weaver
Creative: Julia Salotti
Production Company: Rankin – rankin.co.uk
Photographer: Tom Hoops
Director: Jasper Cable- Alexander
Executive Producer: Katherine Pitman
Producer: Joshua Parsons
1st AD: John Robinson
Photo Assistant: Kevin Baker
Camera Assistant: Will Stuetz
Stylist: Alice Burnfield
Makeup Artist: Rhea Le Riche
Hair Stylist: Sharmaine Cox
Post Producer: Andrew Patrick
Models: Antonio Russo at Premier, Andrea Zelletta at Nevs, Claudia Gould at Storm