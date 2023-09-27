Mediterraneo: GCDS Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Fashion house GCDS unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 Collection, named Mediterraneo, at the recently finished Milan Fashion Week.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Returning to one’s origins doesn’t entail reversing the passage of time or space, but rather, it means returning to one’s own place with the acquired knowledge and awareness from one’s travels. In this case, Giuliano Calza, after embarking on extensive journeys through fantastical, eccentric, cartoonish, and extravagant realms, is returning home both figuratively and literally. The fashion show took place at the GCDS headquarters, evoking the intimate atmosphere of traditional atelier presentations.

This intimate setting allowed guests to fully appreciate the clothing, free from distractions. Giuliano’s true passion lies in creating everyday objects with purpose, ones that accompany individuals on their life journeys. These are garments that he, his acquaintances, and the community would genuinely love to wear.

The GCDS Spring Summer 2024 collection marks a significant homecoming for GCDS. Giuliano delves into the brand’s Neapolitan and street roots, reconciling with its logo and proudly displaying it with enthusiasm. All of this is done with a newfound awareness, reminiscent of the atelier ethos that has driven GCDS’s growth in recent years.

The collection includes denim, leather, straw, and a plethora of upscale tweeds, reminiscent of elegant tailoring. It features loafers, white socks, tailoring, shirting, ribbed dresses of various lengths, and hints of glamour. These elements are combined with spontaneity, a casual approach to formality, and subtle logo placement, even on the heels of footwear. The return of a beloved bakelite telephone as a wooden bag, along with platform heels, elevates the overall silhouette, offering a playful take on bourgeois charm.

This homecoming marks the start of a new journey for GCDS, continuing its evolution.