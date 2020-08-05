GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI “Living Room” Loungewear Capsule Collection

Giuseppe Zanotti presented a loungewear capsule collection “Living Room” inspired by the designer’s free time during quarantine. The minimalist but luxurious collection features tees, hoodies and track pants, made in Italy from supple cotton and emblazoned with brand’s signatures. American skateboarder Evan Mock premiered “Living Room” looks in L.A.

“During my free time in quarantine, I found myself wearing tracksuits, It got me thinking, why wouldn’t I make my own, exactly how I wanted, in exactly the materials I liked? I feel this is a time when we want to look at the essence of things, when we desire long-lasting pieces that we can wear time after time.” – Giuseppe Zanotti

The collection, with price starting at $250 for crewneck T-shirts and $550 for drawstring track pants, will be available worldwide on giuseppezanotti.com – in two drops, tees will be available starting August 4th while the rest of the capsule will drop later in the month.

Courtesy of ©GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI / KCD Worldwide