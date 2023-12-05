Play It Again: Zara Origins Nightlife Collection

Fashion house ZARA presented its latest ORIGINS Nightlife Collection with a story titled Play It Again starring Fisher Smith and Hank Korsan captured in Miami, Florida by fashion photographer and director Bynt. In charge of styling was Marq Rise, with cinematography from Evan Prosofsky, color grading by Marc Morató, and production by We Own The City.

The session highlights pieces such as zippered overshirt, relaxed velvet jacket, straight fit leather pants, ripped straight fit jeans, flat leather mules, pinstripe blazer, 100% wool double breasted suit jacket, flowy shirt, soft long sleeve t-shirt, tuxedo jacket, and semi-sheer shirt.