Discover GUCCI Holiday 2022 Collection

Italian fashion brand GUCCI presented its Gucci Gift 2022 campaign, inspired by the spirit of traveling, directed by film director Jordan Hemingway at Management + Artists. In charge of photography was Carlijn Jacobs, with creative direction from Alessandro Michele, art direction by Christopher Simmonds, and styling by Emma Wyman. Beauty is work of hair stylist Alex Brownsell, and makeup artist Daniel Sallstrom. Among the stars of the campaign are David Ge, Franek Poremba, Lawal Badmus, Paul-Emile Paillier, Arina Besedina, Kenza Adjibade, Margherita Roversi, Niamh Maye, and Sylke Golding. The campaign celebrates togetherness and the magic of the season.

