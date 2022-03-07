Discover SUPREME® / BURBERRY® Capsule Collection

Discover SUPREME® / BURBERRY® Spring 2022 Capsule Collection presented with a lookbook captured by fashion photographer Bolade Banjo. In charge of styling was Max Pearmain, with beauty from hair stylist Issac Poleon, and makeup artist Bea Sweet. Stars of the session are Khalil, Sebastian Tabe, Sage Elsesser, Blondey McCoy, Leonard Iheagwam, Nicole Vernon, and Irina Shayk. Luxury house BURBERRY and lifestyle brand SUPREME collaborated on a collection that features a trench coat, down puffer jacket, denim trucker jacket, rugby, hooded sweatshirt, jean, denim short, t-shirt, crusher, 6-panel and skateboard, and also items that will be available exclusively at Burberry, a funnel-neck jacket, jogging pants and silk pyjama set.

The collection is available from March 10th in the US, UK and Europe, and from March 12th for all other markets.