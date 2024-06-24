Hermès ushers in the Spring Summer 2025 season with a collection that embodies the essence of a sweet summer. This collection is a celebration of freedom, featuring garments that gracefully merge with cityscapes and horizons, reflecting in the transparency of water. Each piece is designed to transform throughout the day and night, reinventing the joy of dressing with versatility and elegance.

The collection showcases a variety of unique and transformative pieces. Highlights include a lambskin sweatshirt adorned with an equestrian drawing, a striking sleeveless bomber jacket in white leather, and a shirt with a tender knotted collar fastened by a removable scarf. These pieces are crafted to offer multiple styling options, allowing them to be worn in different ways.

Prints in the collection evoke ephemeral footprints washed away by the tide, while an aquatic color palette sets a serene tone. Shades of turquin blue, ocean, and navy are complemented by soft hues of buvard pink, matcha, lychee, biscuit, and chocolate. These colors converse harmoniously with neutral tones like ecru, mist, and white, creating a dynamic and engaging visual dialogue.

The collection plays with various materials and innovative designs, blending natural and technical fabrics to create unique silhouettes. Key pieces include embroidered cotton Oxford shirts, mid-length trench coats, neo-bush jackets, and topstitched trousers. Details are meticulously crafted, with adjustable knots, docker hats, and sandals adding the finishing touches to each look.

Among the standout pieces are sleeveless zipped blousons, straight zipped blousons with flared collars, and blousons with ribbing in sport calfskin. The collection also features sweatshirts, shirts, and T-shirts in plume nubuck calfskin with Étude équestre prints, large shirts with removable scarf collars, and sleeveless bush jackets.

The collection further explores technical fabrics with items like zipped blousons with ribbing in technical canvas, hydro-reflective pieces, and reversible overshirts in technical armored canvas with Cavalcade sidérale prints. Duo parkas with drawstrings in cloud canvas and two-button jackets in crepe cotton gabardine or cotton and silk voile add depth to the collection.

Accessories play a crucial role in the Hermès Spring Summer 2025 collection, with sac à dessin bags in Barénia calfskin, Haut à Courroies bags in denim canvas and Togo calfskin, and techno-sandals in calfskin. The jewelry collection features Clou d’H bracelets, ear jewelry, double rings in silver, and Ex-Libris signet rings in silver and rose gold.

Hermès continues to push the boundaries of fashion with this collection, creating pieces that are both timeless and innovative. The Spring Summer 2025 collection invites wearers to embrace the freedom of summer with garments that adapt to their every move, offering an elegant blend of style and functionality.