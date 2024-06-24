Dior Men’s SS25: Kim Jones Elevates Menswear at PFW

Dior Men’s Summer 2025 collection, unveiled today at Paris Fashion Week, is more than just a fashion statement; it is a celebration of the often forgotten potential found in menswear. Under the helm of Kim Jones, Dior’s menswear creative director, the collection emerges as a defining moment for Paris Fashion Week, emphatically proclaiming that menswear deserves as much attention, creativity, and innovation as any womenswear or even haute couture line.

Kim Jones, known for his meticulous approach and deep respect for the craft, has once again redefined the parameters of menswear. His collections are not just designed; they are painstakingly sculpted with the precision of a ceramist—fitting, as this season’s inspiration comes from South African ceramicist Hylton Nel. The motifs and figuration from Nel’s work are seamlessly woven into the fabric of the collection, exemplifying a sophisticated blend of art and attire that speaks to a well-lived life, echoing the textures and shapes of Nel’s ceramics.

This collection, perhaps without any intention by Kim, is showing the result of truly dedicating time and effort to menswear. Jones demonstrates that menswear should not be an afterthought nor the understudy of a fashion brand. Rather, it should be a full expression of artistry and craftsmanship. This approach is evident as Jones melds men’s workwear with elements from women’s haute couture archives, a bold move that breathes new life into the garments and infuses them with historical depth and contemporary relevance.

The utility of traditional men’s workwear is elevated through luxurious materials and intricate craftsmanship, demonstrating how everyday items can gain longevity and legacy through thoughtful design. The silhouettes of the collection are both sculptural and practical, borrowing from the language of ceramics in their form and finishings. This duality ensures that each piece is not only aesthetically pleasing but also robust and functional.

View the collection in the Gallery below: