Discover H&M Spring Summer 2024 Menswear Collection

The H&M Spring Summer 2024 menswear collection ushers in a season of rebirth and renewal, emphasizing soft tailoring and an unforced sophistication that speaks to the essence of springtime. With an artistic blend of sculptural volumes and clean lines, the collection redefines the boundaries of refined suits and sophisticated shirts, infusing a fresh spirit into the contemporary man’s wardrobe. The thoughtful incorporation of workwear-inspired pieces introduces a utilitarian edge, easily blending functionality with fashion.

The design ethos behind this season’s offerings draws inspiration from the concept of rebirth – akin to the first blossoms of spring. Eliana Masgalos, Concept Designer at H&M, shares that while the collection harbors a romantic essence, it boldly ventures into the world of strong, tailored silhouettes and workwear influences. This deliberate choice aims to inject vitality and a new breath of life into the sartorial landscape.

The menswear line stands out for its embrace of modern tailoring and utilitarian elements, characterized by items such as chore jackets, overshirts, blousons, and pull-on trousers. The white, ecru, navy and chestnut hues enrich the collection, offering a minimalistic yet effortlessly stylish approach that caters to the everyday needs of the modern man.

Among the stars of the H&M Spring Summer 2024 campaign are top models Anok Yai, Bibi Breslin, Luca Lemaire, Mamuor Majeng, Parker Van Noord, Precious Lee, Raquel Zimmermann, and Vittoria Ceretti. In charge of photography wad Rafael Pavarotti, with film direction by Albert Moya. Discover H&M’s womenswear campaign here.