Tyler, The Creator, a rapper, and Louis Vuitton collaborated on the brand’s Spring 24 Men’s Capsule Collection. Tyler was invited by Louis Vuitton to integrate his artistic perspective into the brand’s creations, with Pharrell Williams as creative director. This collection is characterised as a celebration of the LVERS community, an international group of artists connected by their love of Louis Vuitton’s design and craftsmanship. Tyler’s prior collaborations with the brand include the Fall Winter 2022 Men’s Show soundtrack.

The capsule collection blends the characteristic preppy look from Tyler, The Creator with Louis Vuitton’s dapper design. It presents a range of trans-seasonal pieces with colours and functionalities that evoke spring, with a color palette of chocolate, vanilla, and pastels. The Craggy Monogram, an original hand-drawn logo by Tyler, is the focal point of the collection. Featuring patterns like daisies and Airedale Terriers, this pattern is incorporated into a wide range of clothing and accessories, such as down coats, windbreakers, denim outfits, and an assortment of knitwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler, The Creator (@feliciathegoat)

Along with apparel, the partnership offers a selection of shoes and accessories. From leather goods like the Sac Chien dog carrier and Courrier Lozine 110 trunk to new pieces like a travel chessboard that looks like melting chocolate, the Craggy Monogram can be found on everything. The footwear line, which features LV Waves derby boots and redesigned LV Dandy loafers, embodies the designs of the season with its rocky detailing and embossed Monogram leather. The line also includes unusual accessories like golf-inspired pieces and purses shaped like éclairs.

“My main focus was making things I would wear all the time. I dress the same in a meeting as I do a performance or grocery store trip, so hand drawing the monogram felt like the perfect balance to me. The chessboard is one of the greatest things I’ve made and is definitely my favorite thing from the collection. The team was great to work with, it kinda felt like ‘Big’ with Tom Hanks. P has always left a door open for me, but I still can’t believe this one” says Tyler, The Creator about the collection.

See the whole Tyler, The Creator x Louis Vuitton Spring 24 Men’s Campaign in the Gallery below: