SNEAKER ALERT: PSG x Nike Air Max Plus

Streetwear culture and football enthusiasm are combined in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nike Air Max Plus model, which is known for its Tuned Air technology.

The Air Max Plus “PSG” edition gives the sneaker a rich, gradient design that shifts from navy to red across the mesh upper. It has the essence of the Parisian football club with its distinctive colors of white, navy and red, enhanced with hints of yellow gold. The words “ICI C’EST PARIS” or “This is Paris” are printed prominently on the insole of the right trainer and down the center of the tongue.

With a history of collaborations with Nike dating back to 1989 and a record-breaking sponsorship deal guaranteeing their partnership until at least 2032, PSG’s prominence as a fashion-forward club is further evidenced by this collaboration. Although the release date and cost of the PSG x Nike Air Max Plus sneaker are unknown, it is anticipated to arrive around the summer of this year.

Take a closer look at the Air Max Plus sneaker in the Gallery below: