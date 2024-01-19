Discover Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Fall Winter 2024 Collection

The Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2024.25 Collection, unveiled on Thursday, January 18 at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, is a captivating exploration of creativity. Immersed in the wilds of artistic inspiration, the collection examines the intricate relationship between creative concepts and their tangible realization within clothing design. Rejecting the notion of turning visual motifs into patterns, the collection interprets the creative process as a harmonious fusion of diverse elements.

A collaboration unfolds in this creative journey, involving Hommé Plisse Issey Miyake and the esteemed designer/artist, Ronan Bouroullec. Bouroullec’s drawings become a rich tapestry of materials for the brand’s design team to freely explore and incorporate into the collection. His deep understanding of the brand’s design philosophy, coupled with meaningful exchanges, serves as the driving force behind the collection.

Ronan Bouroullec reflects on the experience, stating, “It was an extraordinary experience to work with the design team, where I discovered many things over the course of the creative session about what my work has in common and in contrast with their clothing design. And it is the synergy as well as the distance between us that have made this project both inspiring and rewarding.“

The collection features various captivating pieces, each a fusion of Bouroullec’s artistic vision with Homme Plissé Issey Miyake’s signature craftsmanship. The RB_Drawing Pleats WB incorporates Bouroullec’s representative “Drawing” series into the brand’s pleated fabric, creating a unique interplay between drawing and clothing. The RB_Drawing Scarf takes inspiration from Bouroullec’s elements, transforming them into wearable art with multi-colored yarn and strategic openings.

The RB_Drawing Coat showcases Bouroullec’s signature paintings on light polyester fabric, bringing the original artwork to life with silkscreen printing. The Rb_Embroidery Shirt features naturally textured fabric embroidered with Bouroullec’s “Stylo-Bille” artwork, celebrating the vibrant colors and organic shapes of the original drawings. The Rb_All Over Pleats integrates Bouroullec’s “ALL OVER” series with the brand’s pleated fabric, creating a lively pattern that immerses the wearer.

A standout piece, the Rb_Stylo-Bille Cushion Coat, transforms into a functional cushion with a patch-style pocket. The Gobelins weave expresses Bouroullec’s “Stylo-Bille” artwork, offering a dynamic color scheme that changes when worn as a coat.

Photography by © Josh Upton for DSCENE