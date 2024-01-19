in Fall Winter 2024.25, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week, Videos

Embracing Spontaneity: Isabel Marant Fall Winter 2024 Collection

With FW24 Collection, Isabel Marant redefines individuality and style

Isabel Marant Fall Winter 2024
Isabel Marant Fall Winter 2024 Collection, photography by Amit Israeli

Fashion house Isabel Marant presented its Fall Winter 2024 Men’s Collection, an expression of spontaneity and individuality, during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Breaking away from conventional codes, Marant combines items from a deeply personal wardrobe, creating a collection that is a reflection of moments, desires, references, and impulses.

The collection rejects the notion of a total look, instead embracing a chaotic harmony that emerges organically from an ensemble of diverse garments. Preppy, grunge, and tailored pieces find common ground in an underground irreverence, exploring volumes and fabric combinations that defy traditional categorizations.

Isabel Marant Fall Winter 2024
©ISABEL MARANT, Photography by Amit Israeli
Isabel Marant Fall Winter 2024
©ISABEL MARANT, Photography by Amit Israeli

The radical layering of organic motifs and saturated colors achieves balance through the comforting embrace of warm knits, textured outerwear with boxy proportions, formal pieces, and a distinctive approach to styling. The result is a timeless ensemble that exudes a triumphant attitude.

Menswear
©ISABEL MARANT, Photography by Amit Israeli
Menswear
©ISABEL MARANT, Photography by Amit Israeli

Photographed by Amit Israeli, models Noah Hanes, Matthew Seymour, and Alexander Bognar bring the collection to life, capturing the essence of Isabel Marant’s avant-garde vision for Fall Winter 2024.

