PFW: IAGO OTERO Fall-Winter 2022 Collection

Discover IAGO OTERO Fall Winter 2022.23 Nothing so ridiculously teenage and desperate Collection, presented with a lookbook captured by Daniel Garzee, as part of the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The handsome Fernando Búa is the star of the session, with beauty from Diana Fraga. The collection is an ode to youth, and it portrays a generation born in the 90’s, caught between an uncertain future, a placid past, and a convulsive present. This season, Otero tells a story of self awareness and weirdness, that takes a place in a teenager’s room where TV and music are the easiest way to escape reality, the designer uses iconic millennial references such as Gilmore girls, Ghost world, and The virgin suicides.

“The 2022 collection goes one step further in solidifying the brand’s vocabulary. The collection is about individuality and seeing the wardrobe as an active tool of rebellion. Iago Otero plays with second-hand inspired garments that seem to be taken from a thrift store. The silhouette is wide and relaxed, with short and long tailored trousers and oversize cotton check shirt dresses that reference grunge music as a way to identify ourselves and portray an apathetic, unambitious and disinterested image to the world. Underneath them there is a more delicate sphere, which is hidden from most, with knit lace garments that weave the most vulnerable side of the collection from top to bottom pieces. As a signature of the brand, Iago Otero presents new patterns for knitwear, hand crafted with cotton, mohair and merino wool. The collection is completed by lashings of cynicism and an ironic sense of humor.” – from IAGO OTERO