Frederic Bittner & Siegfried Blanche Model Jil Sander

Jil Sander opens a new phase with its first campaign under Simone Bellotti. Photographed by Stef Mitchell, the images feature George Anderson, Nyla Singleton, Frederic Bittner, and Siegfried Blanche. The campaign establishes Bellotti’s approach through close attention to how garments operate on the body. The images focus on physical proximity, gesture, and interaction.

Bellotti introduces his direction by stripping the presentation back to essentials. In accompanying notes, he asks whether subtraction can still allow a personal signature to emerge. That question shapes the campaign’s visual language. The photographs place clothing in use, worn during moments of contact between people. Bodies remain active participants, not supports for form.

The campaign centers on interaction. Models appear in close relation, defined by posture, gaze, and touch. Clothing responds to these exchanges through cut and construction. Openings, seams, and proportions allow skin and anatomy to appear, directing attention to how fabric and body register together. The images prioritize immediacy over distance.

Bellotti describes his interest as rooted in how humans relate to one another and how clothing functions as a medium for communication and contact. He points to details and openings that allow the body to come forward and explains that the campaign reflects a genuine interest between people. The photographs translate this idea into visible form through closeness and shared presence.

Design choices support this focus. Trim silhouettes shape the collection, while narrow sleeves and calibrated shoulders define how bodies read within each frame. Interruptions in skirts and shirts reveal glimpses of skin that alter how the garments function visually. These elements keep attention on anatomy, movement, and contact.

Mitchell’s photography maintains tension through framing and expression. Faces, hands, and posture carry weight alongside fabric and construction. Each image balances exposure and concealment, creating a dynamic exchange between what appears and what remains unseen.