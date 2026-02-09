Dior Names Sam Nivola, Mike Faist and Will Price as Ambassadors

Fashion house Dior expands its ambassador lineup with Sam Nivola, Mike Faist and Will Price, linking its menswear narrative to actors shaping current film, television and theatre conversations. The appointments align with the House’s direction under Creative Director Jonathan Anderson, who continues to connect Dior with contemporary screen culture.

Sam Nivola comes to Dior following a breakout moment with The White Lotus season three, where his role introduced him to a global audience through one of television’s most visible ensemble casts. His recent film work includes Noah Baumbach’s White Noise and Eileen, adapted from Ottessa Moshfegh’s novel. These projects place Nivola within a generation of actors active in both prestige television and director-led cinema.

Mike Faist brings a career shaped by both stage and screen. He first gained widespread recognition for his performance as Connor Murphy in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen. He later reached a global audience with his role as Riff in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, a performance that placed him firmly within contemporary cinema. In 2024, he appeared in Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino. Faist’s trajectory links theatre-trained performance with major international releases, aligning closely with Dior’s current menswear narrative.

Will Price joins the House with a growing slate of film and television credits. He appeared in the Disney+ series Goosebumps, marking his entry into large-scale studio television. His film work includes A Complete Unknown (2024), directed by James Mangold. He is also attached to upcoming feature projects After the Hunt and Eleanor the Great.

With these appointments, Dior reinforces its connection to actors whose recognition comes from recent screen work and evolving public profiles. Nivola, Faist and Price reflect three distinct paths within film and television today, united by a shared presence within contemporary culture and menswear.