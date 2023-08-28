in Editorial, Menswear

Actor Joe Keery by Kevin Sinclair Takes WWD

Joe Keery posing for a striking style story captured by fashion photographer Kevin Sinclair for WWD – plus what’s next for the Stranger Things star:

Joe Keery for WWD wearing Gucci suit, Officine Générale shirt, Thom Browne bow tie and Bally boots – photo ©Kevin Sinclair

Joe Keery, the breakthrough star who captured hearts worldwide as Steve Harrington in Netflix‘s “Stranger Things,” is ready for his next chapter. Freshly captured by the lens of photographer Kevin Sinclair for WWD Magazine, Keery, with Alex Badia‘s styling and Jessica Ortiz’s grooming expertise, presents as a man ready for his next journey in the world of cinema.

At 31, Keery is preparing to part ways with the mysterious world of “Stranger Things” as it approaches its much-anticipated final season. With this significant chapter drawing to a close, Joe has been venturing into a myriad of new projects. And while his roots lie in Boston, a recent move has found him setting up home in New York.

Joe Keery
Joe is wearing Alexander McQueen suit, Celine shirt, Ferragamo tie and watch from Audemars Piguet Royal Oak self-winding watch in 18-karat yellow gold case with turquoise dial and yellow gold applied hour-markers – photo ©Kevin Sinclair
Joe Keery
Photo ©Kevin Sinclair
joe keery
Celine jacket, Willy Chavarria shirt and Bally trousers. Bally boots, Celine belt – photo ©Kevin Sinclair

This fall, audiences will be treated to his performance in the fifth instalment of “Fargo” on FX, where he’ll share the screen with Jon Hamm and Juno Temple. His cinematic journey continues with a role in “Finalmente L’alba“, an indie film featuring Lily James and Willem Dafoe, set to premiere at the renowned Venice Film Festival. And if that wasn’t enough, he’s plunging into the realms of science fiction, partnering with Liam Neeson for “Cold Storage“.

RELATED: Discover More Editorials on MMSCENE

Diversifying from his iconic role in “Stranger Things“, Keery’s recent roles indicate a clear desire to explore varied genres and characters. With a year of back-to-back projects behind him and the energy of New York around him, he’s poised to reflect on what’s next, “It has changed the way that I feel like I will approach choosing things or pursuing things in the future, I’m just really focusing in on the things that are exciting and challenging and putting 100 percent of myself into one thing at a time. I feel like I’ve learned a lot about how to do that. To travel and be on the road and be away from friends and family and still remain focused. It’s been a good year of transformation,” shared Keery in his conversation with Leigh Nordstrom for WWD Magazine.

Courrèges’ blazer, Valentino wool trousers and Dior tank top,Celine boots – photo ©Kevin Sinclair for WWD

Keery’s love for music is no secret. Lately, there’s been a palpable shift in his musical ambitions. Keen to innovate, Joe is yet exploring a musical direction.

With the final season of “Stranger Things” hopefully to resume shooting after the strikes end, and a number of already filmed project we are sure to see more of Joe Keery.

Photographer: Kevin Sinclairkevinsinclairphotography.com
Style Director Alex Badia
Grooming by Jessica Ortiz
Talent Joe Keely

For more of the WWD feature log on to WWD.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SUGA NBA

SUGA x NBA Exclusive Collection by Mitchell & Ness

William Los Stars in Marc O’Polo’s Newest Fragrance Campaign: Rooted in Nature