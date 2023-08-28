MMSCENE’s favorite, top model William Los, is back in the spotlight, this time as the face of Marc O’Polo’s sustainable fragrance line. Photographed by the renowned Michele Di Dio, the campaign captures the allure of nature intertwined with William’s distinguished aura.

Represented by the The Troopers modelling agency in the Netherlands, Los continues to make waves across global fashion capitals. In Milan, he’s a long-time part of the I Love Models Management family, while in New York, he works under the banner of Wilhelmina Models.

No stranger to the brand, William has previously fronted campaigns and editorial shoots for Marc O’Polo. Yet, this endeavour feels extra special, as any fragrance campaign for a model. William Los has a reach portfolio, which includes iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, River Island, and Tommy Hilfiger, and it’s evident why he remains a force to be reckoned with in the male modeling industry.

About the Fragrance Line

While William is the highlight, it’s impossible to overlook the distinctiveness of Marc O’Polo’s new collection. Boasting vegan and cruelty-free credentials, these fragrances offer complete ingredient transparency. The Scandinavian-rooted brand, synonymous with a conscious lifestyle, has infused this ethos into its newest offering. The line includes three core scents: Sky, Rain, and Wood, each telling its own tale of nature, find out more about the Marc O’Polo Sustainable fragrance on DSCENE Beauty.

The Aesthetic

Michele Di Dio‘s lens and William’s magnetic presence make for a stunning visual narrative for O’Polo venture into sustainable fragrances. The design of the fragrance line, subtly infused with Marc O’Polo Gray and Marc O‘Polo Off-White, is elevated by the striking visual imagery.

With Marc O’Polo’s visual image reshape with sustainability in mind and William Los’s undeniable presence, this campaign is destined to be a memorable one for the brand and the fashion world alike.

The ROOTED line, is launching in August 2023, available on their online outlets and in select stores.