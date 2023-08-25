SUGA x NBA Exclusive Collection by Mitchell & Ness

In an electrifying collaboration between the National Basketball Association (NBA), the iconic sportswear brand Mitchell & Ness, and global music sensation SUGA from BTS, fans are being treated to a unique NBA capsule collection.

Known for his passionate love for the game, South Korean rapper and NBA Ambassador, SUGA, brought in his creative flair to craft a distinctive line of apparel, showcasing team brands from six prominent NBA teams. The Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks were specially chosen based on the cities SUGA graced during his recent global tour, SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’.

Each piece from the SUGA x NBA capsule collection carries the signature touch of Mitchell & Ness, adorned with SUGA’s Agust D emblem, symbolizing his partnership with the NBA. Fans of the artist will also appreciate the subtle design motifs inspired directly from his D-DAY album.

Anticipation is building as the collection’s release nears. The line will be available for purchase in a few weeks at selected NBA physical stores, online NBA Stores, Mitchell & Ness outlets, and the Weverse Shop. For those eager to be among the first to own a piece from the collection, registration is now open at www.nba.com/SUGAxNBA. Early bird access to purchase information will be available to those registering with an NBA ID.

Sharing his excitement, SUGA stated, “I’m so excited for the next phase of my relationship with the league with the launch of my very own NBA capsule collection. As a longtime fan of the NBA and its teams, this collection is incredibly special to me. I look forward to sharing this with all of you.”

SUGA’s association with the NBA has been evident over the years. He was present at the NBA Japan Games 2022, and he has been spotted at various NBA matches, sharing exclusive content and interactions with players. His most recent collaboration with the NBA was for the 2023 NBA Finals campaign, titled “We Are All in the Finals.” The new collection only strengthens the bond between the artist and the league, much to the delight of fans worldwide.