Johannes Huebl Models Massimo Dutti Spring Summer 2020 Looks

ON THE GO: Photographers Hunter & Gatti captured Johannes Huebl for Massimo Dutti’s latest story

Johannes Huebl
©Massimo Dutti, Photography by Hunter & Gatti

Photographer and model Johannes Huebl stars in Massimo Duttis Spring Summer 2020 On the Go story captured by fashion photography duo Hunter & Gatti. In charge of styling was Jesus Cicero.

