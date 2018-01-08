LFWM Backstage: John Lawrence Sulivan Fall Winter 2018.19 Show

Behind the scene atmosphere at John Lawrence Sulivan‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 show captured exclusively for MMSCENE Magazine by fashion photographer Thang LV.

Discover more backstage images from John Lawrence Sulivan‘s AW18 fashion show, held during the ongoing London Fashion Week Men’s, bellow:





All images captured by © Thang LV for MMSCENE Magazine.

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.