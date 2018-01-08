Hao Yun Xiang is the Cover Boy of Glass Men Magazine Inspire Issue

Top model Hao Yun Xiang teams up with fashion photographer Ssam Kim for the cover story of Glass Men Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was DaVian Lain, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Burberry, Stella McCartney, Dior Homme, Saint Laurent, Versus Versace, and Calvin Klain among other. Grooming is work of Yoshie Kubota.

For more of DaVian’s work visit: www.davianlain.com