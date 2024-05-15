Fernando Lindez Covers Vogue Czechoslovakia June 2024 Issue

Top model and actor Fernando Lindez takes the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia Magazine‘s June 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Arseny Jabiev. In charge of styling was Grant Woolhead, with set design from Lane Vineyard, and casting direction by Alexandra Antonova. Beauty is work of hair stylist Kenshin Asano and makeup artist Akiko Owada.

Fernando Lindez has become a prominent figure since his entry into the modeling world in 2017. His distinct look and charismatic presence quickly earned him spots on the runways for some of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses, including Versace, Prada, and Louis Vuitton.

Born in Madrid, Lindez’s rise to fame is a modern tale of digital discovery, having been spotted by his agent via Instagram. This serendipitous encounter has led to a flourishing career that transcends modeling. In 2018, he made his television debut as Alejandro Beltrán in the Spanish series Skam España, marking the beginning of his crossover into acting. His role in this series showcased his ability to connect with audiences not only through visual media but also through compelling storytelling.

His acting career took another leap forward in 2019 when he appeared in the music video for Aitana’s song Nada Sale Mal. More recently, Lindez expanded his acting portfolio with significant roles, including a leading part in the series Escàndol, Relat d’una obsessió alongside actress Alexandra Jiménez and a role in the hit Netflix series Élite.

Vogue Czechoslovakia’s decision to feature Fernando Lindez on the cover of their inaugural men’s issue is reflective of his multi-faceted career and influence in both fashion and film. The issue highlights Lindez’s accomplishments and signifies Vogue CS’s commitment to exploring the dynamic interplay between fashion, culture, and masculinity. Readers can expect closer look at Lindez’s career, insights into his personal style, and his thoughts on the evolving landscape of men’s fashion.

Photography © Arseny Jabiev for Vogue Czechoslovakia, read more at vogue.cz

