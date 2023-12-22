KITH Announces Return of KITH x Clarks x adidas Samba for KITHmas 2023

KITH has just announced the return of the KITH x Clarks x adidas Samba sneakers, just in time for the holiday season.

This revival is a part of the KITHmas 2023 celebration, marking a significant moment in the ongoing collaboration between these iconic brands.

The KITH x Clarks x adidas partnership first made waves earlier this year, releasing the unique platform Samba sneakers in elegant beige. Due to their overwhelming popularity, the collaboration is getting a festive encore. Anticipation is high for what could be a celebrated return of these triple-branded shoes.

The centerpiece of KITHmas 2023, the KITH x Clarks x adidas Samba sneakers, exemplify KITH’s tradition of exclusive holiday offerings. This year, KITH’s diverse range included everything from a branded nutcracker to a foray into home goods, alongside opening a dedicated womenswear store.

The new KITH x Clarks x adidas Sambas, first teased in December 2023, continue Ronnie Fieg’s innovative partnership streak. The “8th Street Samba,” as it is named, will feature new colorways, “Collegiate Green” and “Core Black,” providing stylish versatility to this popular sneaker.

To secure a chance to purchase these coveted sneakers, fans need to participate in a drawing via the KITH app, ending on December 24. The sneakers are scheduled for release at 11 am EST on December 25, exclusively on KITH’s international web store.

Given their expected high demand, these sneakers are likely to sell out quickly. It’s worth noting that the release will be online only, as KITH stores will remain closed on Christmas Day.

The KITH x Clarks x adidas Samba sneakers are anticipated to be a holiday sensation, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festive season for sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.