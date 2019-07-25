Models Ted Velasquez and Christian Plauche star in John Richmond‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 menswear campaign captured by fashion Phil Knott at BOLT. Beauty is work of hair stylist Dennis Lanni, and makeup artist Angie Parker. Production by Molly Brunk.
