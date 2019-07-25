in Advertising Campaigns, Christian Plauche, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Menswear

Christian Plauche & Ted Velasquez Model John Richmond FW19 Collection

Discover John Richmond’s Fall Winter 2019.20 campaign captured by Phil Knott

John Richmond
Photography © Phil Knott for John Richmond

Models Ted Velasquez and Christian Plauche star in John Richmond‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 menswear campaign captured by fashion Phil Knott at BOLT. Beauty is work of hair stylist Dennis Lanni, and makeup artist Angie Parker. Production by Molly Brunk.

