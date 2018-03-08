Jordy Baan is the Face of John Lewis Spring Summer 2018 Collection
By |
Comments
Discover John Lewis‘ Spring Summer 2018 menswear advertisement featuring Jordy Baan captured by fashion photographer Zoltan Tombor at See Management. Beauty is work of hair stylist James Rowe and makeup artist Jo Frost. For the campaign Jordy was joined by Charlotte Carey.
Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com
Related Itemsad campaignsMenswearSS18
← Previous Story Yuri Pleskun Models Billy LA Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection