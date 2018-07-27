Joseph Bruzas & Bram Valbracht Model Dsquared2 Underwear FW18 Collection

Discover Dsquared2 Underwear‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring models Joseph Bruzas, Bram Valbracht, and Vanessa Moody captured by fashion photographers Mert & Marcus. Styling is work of Panos Yiapanis, with art direction from Giovanni Bianco, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. In charge of beauty were makeup artist Gordon Espinet, and hair stylist Sam Mcknight.

Watch Dsquared2 Underwear‘s FW18 video below: