Paul Boche is the Face of Theory Spring Summer 2019 Collection

Supermodel Paul Boche stars in Theory‘s Spring Summer 2019 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Thomas Lohr. In charge of styling was Julie Ragolia, with creative direction from Carolyne Rapp, set design by Danielle Selig, and casting direction by David Steven Wilton. Beauty is work of hair stylist Rita Marmor, and makeup artist Maud Laceppe.





