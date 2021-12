Luxury house GUCCI presented their latest dream like ARIA campaign featuring K-pop star and the brand’s global ambassador Kai lensed by fashion photographer Jang Dukhwa. In charge of creative direction was Alessandro Michele, with art direction from Matt Roach + Emma Hetherington, and production by Mother Media. Set in a surreal and frosted landscape, the campaign captures Kai wearing key looks and accessories from Gucci‘s Aria collection.