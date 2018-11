Pin 0 Shares

Top models Kit Warrington and Lameka Fox team up for Stella McCartney‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 lookbook captured by fashion photographer Till Janz. In charge of styling was Hannah Robinson – Denning, with beauty from hair stylist Shiori Takahashi at Streeters, and makeup artist Rebecca Wordingham.





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.