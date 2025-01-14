Game-Changing Collaboration: Kith for the New York Rangers

Kith steps into the world of professional hockey, partnering with the New York Rangers to launch a multifaceted collection of apparel, accessories, and lifestyle items. This collaboration reinterprets the Rangers’ rich design elements while introducing the first-ever Kith Night at Madison Square Garden, an event set for January 18, 2025. The initiative also involves partnerships with iconic brands such as Bauer, Mitchell & Ness, AVIREX, and Inglasco.

SPORTSWEAR

At the heart of the collection lies a reimagining of the Rangers’ classic logos, including the team’s iconic crest and the 1994 Stanley Cup Champions emblem. Kith introduces a collaborative logo that integrates its wordmark with the Rangers’ typography and a sleek puck design. Signature Kith branding, such as Kith Sports and New York to the World, weaves through the collection, all rendered in the team’s red, white, and blue palette. The apparel lineup is comprehensive, featuring suede coaches’ jackets, chunky knit sweaters, fleece hoodies, and coordinated nylon pants, each merging style with functionality.

The collaboration with Bauer brings an edge to this collection with high-performance hockey gear and apparel. The Vapor HyperLite 2 hockey stick, enhanced with Kith’s signature monogram, is built for players seeking speed and precision. Complementing the stick are game-ready Vapor Pro Gloves and helmets, adding a professional touch to the collection. The apparel includes quarter zips and nylon track pants with fluid, wave-inspired designs, balancing athletic functionality with streetwear aesthetics.

Kith pays tribute to hockey legend Mark Messier with exclusive co-branded jerseys created in partnership with Mitchell & Ness. These jerseys, offered in navy and white, feature Kith’s logo integrated into the classic Rangers design. Additional details, such as New York to the World sleeve accents, celebrate both Messier’s legacy and the Rangers’ unwavering connection to their city.

Kith’s partnership with AVIREX showcases premium leather jackets inspired by Madison Square Garden, blending heritage with contemporary design. Each jacket features intricate patches and artwork celebrating the Rangers and Knicks, available in sleek black or bold color-blocked iterations.

The accessory lineup includes co-branded headwear developed with ‘47, featuring styles like snapbacks, fitted caps, and beanies. Inglasco, the NHL’s official puck supplier, adds lifestyle elements such as Kith-branded hockey pucks displayed in custom cases, mini hockey action sets, and puck-shaped coasters

Kith Night at Madison Square Garden promises an unforgettable experience for Rangers fans. A pop-up shop will feature the collection, while ticketed guests enjoy exclusive giveaways, branded concessions, and unique in-game moments. The Chase Lounge offers an elevated pre-game experience, including meet-and-greets with Rangers alumni and complimentary Kith Treats, such as the limited-edition ice cream flavor “The Hat Trick.” Fans will also receive a custom Kith for the New York Rangers tee, adding a special touch to this celebratory night.

The Kith for New York Rangers collection launches on January 17, 2025, available at select Kith stores and online.