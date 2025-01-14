Jordan Brand Brings Back the Air Jordan 4 “White Cement”

Jordan Brand revives one of its most iconic designs with the highly anticipated re-release of the Air Jordan 4 “White Cement.” Originally debuting in 1989, this fan-favorite sneaker returns in 2025, featuring its signature color palette of “Summit White,” “Fire Red,” “Tech Grey,” and “Black.” Staying true to its origins, this edition preserves the elements that made it a must-have for sneaker collectors.

The 2025 version retains the defining features of the original design, including the speckled cement detailing on the midsole and heel. Its textured leather upper improves the retro-inspired aesthetic, while mesh panels and plastic wing eyelets complete the recognizable silhouette. These carefully crafted details honor the sneaker’s rich history while appealing to today’s sneaker enthusiasts.

Beyond its timeless design, the Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” incorporates modern performance technology for increased wearability. Nike Air cushioning in the heel provides optimal shock absorption, ensuring both comfort and support. The speckled grey accents paired with bright “Fire Red” touches on the tongue and outsole faithfully recreate the look that cemented its legacy decades ago.

This latest edition offers more than just nostalgia, it delivers a refined combination of style and practicality. Perfect for both casual wear and performance, the Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” is a testament to Jordan Brand’s dedication to quality and innovation.

Set to launch on May 24, the Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” will be available via Nike SNKRS and select retailers. Priced at $225 USD, it is set to become one of the most in-demand releases of the year.

Name: Air Jordan 4 “White Cement”

Colorway: Summit White/Fire Red/Tech Grey/Black

SKU: FV5029-100

MSRP: $225 USD

Release Date: May 24

Available At: Nike SNKRS and select retailers