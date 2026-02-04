Discover Kith Spring 2026 Collection

Kith introduces its Spring 2026 collection through a clear, material-led release built around apparel, accessories, and footwear. The new season reinforces consistency across categories, with considered proportions, distinctive fabric development, and a focused product lineup.

The &Kin capsule returns in collaboration with Giorgio Armani. Jackets are cut in slim Milano crepe, finished without lapels for a clean silhouette. Pleated trousers follow familiar Armani blocks, and a sharp asymmetric zip shirt adds contrast. The Avari Moto Jacket and Idris Pant complete the tailored section, made using high-grade Japanese and Italian textiles. A small selection of accessories matches the tone of the garments.

In the mainline, Kith works with garment-dyed denim across sets that include matching jackets and pants. Leather and suede are shaped into transitional outerwear, including the Jett Blouson and Rossi Moto. Matching separates carry new graphics, with influences from motorsport. Brand marks appear through low-contrast logos and handwritten scripts.

The Spring Classics range introduces fresh silhouettes: the Cropped Camden Hoodie, the Boucle Harmon Henley, and the Cargo Nelson Pant reinterpreted in loopback indigo. Striped denim, midweight cotton, and washed textures define the seasonal materials.

Kith Origins adds new construction through &Kin-level production. The Davenport Shirt comes in short and long sleeve versions, paired with the Han Trouser. Both use lightweight tropical wool and are shaped for long-term wear.

Kith continues its work with Salomon through updated editions of the XT-Voyager 2 and XT-4K. Quicklace systems, full-length midsoles, and treaded rubber outsoles return, each pair finished with Kith branding. Mephisto joins the mix for the first time. The Match and Rush sneakers are offered in three colors each, handmade in France, and marked with co-branded detail.

Accessories complete the release through structured leather bags, monogrammed sleeves, cardholders, belts, socks, and bandanas. Headwear developed with ’47 and New Era rounds out the group.

The Kith Spring 2026 collection releases on Friday, February 6 at 11 AM in Kith stores, on kith.com, and through the Kith App in New York, London, and Paris time zones.