Mads Mikkelsen Models Zegna Spring 2026 Collection

Italian luxury fashion house Zegna introduces its Spring 2026 collection through a campaign led by actor Mads Mikkelsen, returning to Trivero and the Winter Garden as a key reference point. The setting connects directly to Oasi Zegna, a 100 square kilometer natural territory in the Italian Alps established by the brand’s founder. Ermenegildo Zegna conceived Oasi Zegna as a place where design, nature, and family life developed together over time. The Zegna family built their homes there and supported artistic practice as part of everyday life, shaping a long-standing relationship between environment and creative work.

Ermenegildo Zegna drew daily inspiration from his surroundings and commissioned artists, designers, and architects while developing the 232 Road, which links Oasi Zegna to nearby communities. This outlook guided the family’s decision to collaborate with Pietro Porcinai, one of the most influential landscape architects of the twentieth century. Pietro Porcinai, born in 1910, dedicated his career to redefining how human spaces coexist with nature. His work with the Zegna family led to the creation of the Winter Garden, a project shaped by a shared interest in glass, light, water, and plant life.

The Zegna family invited Porcinai to Trivero to contribute more than architectural plans. He helped shape an approach to living that informed how domestic spaces related to their surroundings. At Casa Zegna, Cà Gianin, and Villa Al Roc, Porcinai designed gardens conceived as living rooms immersed in nature. These spaces supported social gatherings, private family moments, and business meetings, functioning as active parts of daily life. Pergolas, trellises, and green walls linked areas of work and leisure while allowing nature indoors.

During a period when industry, art, and garden design rarely aligned, the collaboration introduced modern garden language into classical villas and factory settings in Trivero. The shared philosophy extended beyond garden design into a broader conversation between environment, lifestyle, and design. Within Porcinai’s gardens, the Zegna family recognized a physical expression of his principles grounded in refinement and innovation connected to nature.

For Spring 2026, Zegna returns to this context with Mads Mikkelsen as the face of the collection. The campaign reflects a view of style that feels instinctive and unforced. Materials and forms respond to Oasi Zegna through fabrics developed to interact with their surroundings. Vellus Aureum, the house’s rarest wool fiber and the result of extensive textile research sourced from select growers worldwide, appears alongside SECONDSKIN leather. Within the SECONDSKIN family, the Triple Stitch™ shoe serves as a functional signature, carrying Zegna’s long-standing focus on performance and craft into the Spring 2026 season.