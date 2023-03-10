Kwaku Broni Models Carhartt WIP Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion brand Carhartt WIP enlists models Kwaku Broni and Emily Verleun to star in their Spring Summer 2023 campaign titled Trail captured around the volcanic expanses of Mount Etna, Sicily, by photographer Gianluca Normanno and videographer Francesco Bartoli Avveduti. Styling is work of Tea Barbagallo, with art direction from Benedetta Spreafico, and production by Isotta Fiorenzi. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Elena Gaggero.

“The selection’s hazy palette – which includes shades of violet, storm blue, and stone – is informed by the unique hues of lumen flower prints. There is also a focus on loose-fitting, functional silhouettes, best illustrated by this season’s Wynton Jacket and Parka, which are constructed in a midweight cotton ripstop with pop-color reverse sides. Meanwhile, garments such as the Idaho Jacket and Pant, featuring multiple 3D pockets and reflective detailing, nod to the selection’s utilitarian influences. New styles appear in the form of the Council Pant, which draws from a classic fatigue pant and is constructed in a lightweight canvas fabric.” – from Carhartt WIP