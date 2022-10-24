Laid-Back Fashions For Everyday Activities

There’s tons of content that provide men with fashion advice for the workplace, dating, or attending special events. However, what do you wear when there’s not much happening? How do you dress on those days when you’re lounging around the house, completing projects, or running errands? Sure, you could throw on a pair of old sweatpants and a t-shirt, but wearing these items could lower your confidence or give off the wrong impression if your outward appearance is a priority.

What you wear affects how people see you and, more importantly, how you view yourself. Although you may not be in an office environment or an elaborate event, you still want to dress in a manner that makes you feel good – even when there’s not much to see or do. Below are some fashion must-haves for a trendy, comfortable, and laid-back look.

Sweatsuits

Sweatpants and hoodies are some of the most comfortable go-to solutions for casual days. Of course, if your sweatsuits are mix-matched, damaged, or ill-fitting, it’s time to purchase new ones. You can find hoodies, sweatshirts, and sweatpants in various styles, cuts, colors, patterns, and brands to suit your tastes and budget. You can even select sweatsuits based on your activity. For example, Nike has dri-fit options, which are ideal for keeping the sweat off your skin while you work out.

Athletic Sneakers

Sneakers are the perfect shoe to wear with sweatsuits. They add comfort and convenience to your laid-back attire and enable you to complete basic activities, from taking the dog on a walk to picking up food from a nearby restaurant. The great thing about athletic shoes is they come in various styles, colors, and patterns to add style, character, and personality to your everyday wear. You can keep it simple with a pair of solid white or black sneakers or opt for something bolder, like a suede high-top basketball shoe with a unique colorway.

Loungewear

Just because you’re not planning on going anywhere doesn’t mean you have to let your appearance fall by the wayside. Loungewear is ideal for days when you’re staying home, hosting familiar guests, or running quick errands. They’re comfortable like pajamas, but are a lot more appropriate to wear if you need to step out or someone unexpectedly drops by.

Loungewear is essentially anything that makes you feel comfortable and relaxed. It can include t-shirts, basketball shorts, jogger pants, thermals, sweatshirts, and robes. Shopping men’s loungewear collections can help you find the best options and inspirations. Choose breathable, flexible, comfortable, and suitable clothing for your planned activities.

KROST Shoes

While shoes aren’t necessary when you’re lounging around the house, they reduce the risk of pain, discomfort, or injuries as you walk around. You’ll also need a pair of comfy shoes if you go to the mailbox, convenience store, or host a visitor.

Of course, that doesn’t mean you must wear sneakers, boots, or dress shoes in the house. A pair of slides, loafers, or KROST shoes, will do the trick. KROST shoes are slip-on shoes with durable rubber bottoms and cushion insoles to provide comfort and support, whether in the house or to make a quick run.

Grooming And Hygiene

The final components to maintaining a presentable look on those “lazy days” are grooming and hygiene. At the very least, you should make an effort to brush your teeth, wash your face, shower, complete your skincare routine, style your hair, and apply a gentle fragrance. When you’re clean, fresh, and well-groomed, it enhances your laid-back look giving you an extra boost of confidence.

You don’t have to be runway ready 24/7. Your life won’t always require you to be dressed to the nines. On those days when you don’t have much going on, find a balance between laid-back and fashionable. Select clothes and shoes that make you feel comfortable while adding character and personality to your style and boosting your confidence. Lastly, remember to practice self-care by keeping up with your grooming and hygiene routines to make a lasting impression.

