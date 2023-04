Models Antonin Farouk Hofmann, Ibrahim Idoow, and Neil Varel star in the Le Monde d’Hermes Spring Summer 2023 Issue lensed by fashion photographer Valentin Herfray. In charge of styling was Beat Bolliger, with set design from Henri Pier, and CGI by Simon Geringer. Beauty is work of hair stylist Karim Belghiran, makeup artist Stephanie Kunz, and manicurist Cam Tran.