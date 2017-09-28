Leebo Freeman is the Face of Replay Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection
Discover Replay‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign featuring top model Leebo Freeman captured by fashion photographer Jack Waterlot. In charge of styling was Deborah Afshani, with makeup from beauty artist Valery Gherman, and hair styling by Dennis Gots.
