Designer Grace Wales Bonner presented WALES BONNER Spring Summer 2022 Collection, that was inspired by the music, movement and freedom of Upper Volta in the 1970s, as well as with work of Burkinabe artist Sanlé Sory, and the tradition of West African studio portraiture. The joyful, free-spirited and elegant collection reinterprets the spirit of Belle Epoque through a contemporary lenses.

“In Burkina Faso, and West African jacquard enliven separates and sing of a luxurious cultural hybridity. Rust suede, cotton and silk light shirting layered with lush mohair knits bring sensuous textural melody, while polyrhythmic stripes and sunset gradients adorn pieces that, with hope rather than nostalgia, remix 1970s shapes with an easeful ‘90s minimalism. Wales Bonner’s hallmark tailoring is created in relaxed linen blends, with lightness, elegance and room to dance in. Wales Bonner’s continued collaboration with adidas Originals this season introduces athletic jacquard knitwear and elevated riffs on the iconic Country OG silhouette. Elsewhere, casual silk yoga pants and aT-shirt featuring custom artwork by Sanlé Sory resonate a relaxed, hippy sensibility.” – from Wales Bonner

Photographer Joshua Woods captured the video and lookbook featuring models Babacar N’doye, Lenny Diaw, and Ryan Gattous. In charge of styling was Tom Guinness, with art direction from Ben Kelwaym, set design by Ibby Njoya, casting direction by Establishment NY, and production by Gainsbury & Whiting. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Claire Carmelina Gil, assisted by Vanessa Lawrens.

All people in this lookbook/catalog:

Joshua Woods – Director

Ben Kelway – Art Director

Tom Guinness – Fashion Editor/Stylist

Ibby Njoya – Set Designer

Finlay Macaulay – Casting Director

Babacar N’doye – Model

Lenny Diaw – Model