Fashion brand LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi unveiled its Spring Summer 2025 collection, “Under My Skin,” a bold exploration of human emotions and instincts. The collection explores the themes of desire, violence, sensuality, and touch, capturing the essence of these primal forces through innovative design and material choices.

Starting with a unique take on smell, Nouchi engages the most elusive of senses to shape a narrative around the concept of the human body and its interactions. The collection features an array of sensuous materials, such as waxed leather, greasy denim, and black jacquard linen that mimics the texture of hair. These choices invite touch and evoke a strong physical presence, blurring the lines between garment and wearer.

Nouchi’s designs incorporate dramatic elements, such as his signature vertical cuts, which are both erotic and menacing. These cuts, reminiscent of the artistic slashes in Lucio Fontana’s works, create a visual dialogue of restraint and revelation. The color palette further complements this narrative with stark contrasts of bone white, deep black, and oxblood, enhancing the garments’ dramatic flair.

The collection also features a noteworthy collaboration with PUMA, transforming the iconic Mostro shoes into a radical mule design that bridges the gap between functional sportswear and high fashion.

Further extending his tactile approach, the LGN X ECCO KOLLEKTIVE collaboration showcases leather goods that become extensions of the body. The use of saturated wax treatment on transparent jersey bases allows the garments to stretch and mold to the body, offering a second-skin feel that’s both innovative and sensuous.

Adding a layer of artistic collaboration, Nouchi teams up with visual artist Sasha Ferré and Almine Rech gallery for an exclusive Jacquard fabric. This collaboration infuses the collection with a blend of high art and tailoring, resulting in limited-edition pieces that are as much art as they are attire.

The Louis Gabriel Nouchi Spring Summer 2025 collection offers a complex look at the intersection of human instinct and modern menswear.