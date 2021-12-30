Kit Butler is the Face of LOEWE X SPIRITED AWAY Collection

Luxury house LOEWE and Japanese animation film studio Studio Ghibli team up for a capsule collection, inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning anime Spirited Away. LOEWE x Spirited Away limited edition capsule collection will launch on January 7th, 2022. Supermodel Kit Butler stars in the campaign captured by fashion photographer Juergen Teller. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno, with creative direction from Dovile Drizyte, and art direction by M/M (Paris). Production by Holmes Production.