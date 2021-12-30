in Advertising Campaigns, BANANAS Paris, BOSS Models, Fashion Model Mgmt Milan, Juergen Teller, Kit Butler, Kult Model Agency, Loewe, Menswear, NEXT Models, Sight Management Studio, Soul Artist Management

Kit Butler is the Face of LOEWE X SPIRITED AWAY Collection

First look at Loewe’s latest collaboration with Studio Ghibli

LOEWE X SPIRITED AWAY
©LOEWE, Photography by Juergen Teller

Luxury house LOEWE and Japanese animation film studio Studio Ghibli team up for a capsule collection, inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning anime Spirited Away. LOEWE x Spirited Away limited edition capsule collection will launch on January 7th, 2022. Supermodel Kit Butler stars in the campaign captured by fashion photographer Juergen Teller. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno, with creative direction from Dovile Drizyte, and art direction by M/M (Paris). Production by Holmes Production.

LOEWE X SPIRITED AWAY
©LOEWE, Photography by Juergen Teller

