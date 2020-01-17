Discover Ludovic De Saint Sernin‘s Spring Summer 2020 advertising campaign featuring the handsome Loris Mascarel lensed by fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre. In charge of art direction was Simon B Mørch, with set design from Pepijn Vanlooy, and casting direction by Piotr Chamier. Beauty is work of hair stylist Louis Ghewy, makeup artist Lynsey Alexander, and manicurist Anatole Rainey.
