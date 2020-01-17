in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns, Streeters, Success Models, Willy Vanderperre

Loris Mascarel Models Ludovic De Saint Sernin Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Photographer Willy Vanderperre captured Ludovic De Saint Sernin’s SS20 campaign

Loris Mascarel
Photography © Willy Vanderperre for Ludovic De Saint Sernin

Discover Ludovic De Saint Sernin‘s Spring Summer 2020 advertising campaign featuring the handsome Loris Mascarel lensed by fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre. In charge of art direction was Simon B Mørch, with set design from Pepijn Vanlooy, and casting direction by Piotr Chamier. Beauty is work of hair stylist Louis Ghewy, makeup artist Lynsey Alexander, and manicurist Anatole Rainey.

