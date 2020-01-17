in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Menswear, Mikael Jansson, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns

Brad Pitt is the Face of Brioni Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Discover Brioni’s SS20 Tailoring Legends campaign featuring brand’s ambassador Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt
Photography © Mikael Jansson for Brioni

Actor Brad Pitt stars in Brioni‘s Spring Summer 2020 Tailoring Legends advertising campaign captured in Los Angeles by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson.

The series of portraits stand out with an intimate atmosphere that contrasts with Pitt’s strong personality and brings his iconic sense of style to a selection of Brioni’s finest ready to wear and eveningwear from the Spring/Summer 2020 Collection.

Brad Pitt
Photography © Mikael Jansson for Brioni

Brad Pitt scored his sixth nomination for an Academy Award for his role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

ad campaignsEntertainmentMenswearSS20videos

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Loris Mascarel

Loris Mascarel Models Ludovic De Saint Sernin Spring Summer 2020 Collection
Kiton

Alexandre Cunha & Alpha Dia Model Kiton Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection