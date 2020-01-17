Brad Pitt is the Face of Brioni Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Actor Brad Pitt stars in Brioni‘s Spring Summer 2020 Tailoring Legends advertising campaign captured in Los Angeles by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson.
“The series of portraits stand out with an intimate atmosphere that contrasts with Pitt’s strong personality and brings his iconic sense of style to a selection of Brioni’s finest ready to wear and eveningwear from the Spring/Summer 2020 Collection.“
Brad Pitt scored his sixth nomination for an Academy Award for his role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.